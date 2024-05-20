Tel Aviv [Israel], May 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) issued a statement criticizing the UN's World Food Program (WFP) for falsely claiming that Israel's military moves in Gaza could cause the closure of border crossings, thereby cutting off the supply of food to the area.

In a message released on 'X' directly addressing the UN agency, COGAT said, "You're fully aware that Erez East and Erez West [crossings located on Gaza's northern border] were built to begin with to be interchangeable in order to maintain operational flexibility and a sustained and continuous flow of aid into Gaza."

"There is no need to spread falsehoods for social media clicks," added COGAT.

The Erez West crossing was only recently opened to allow for more aid shipments to cross into Gaza.

The statement was released after the UN WFP said it is "concerned that recent evacuation orders - a sign of expected escalation in fighting - will jeopardize access to West Erez crossing and risk progress made to get more aid into northern Gaza."

The WFP went on to say "we need safe, sustained access into and across Gaza to prevent famine," implying that Israel is guilty of causing a famine in Gaza.

COGAT also explained that, in order "to maximize aid going into Gaza in general and to northern Gaza in particular," it the two crossings, Erez East and Erez West.

"Every day, one of these crossings is open to ensure a continuous flow of aid into northern Gaza," added COGAT. "These two interchangeable crossings maintain operational flexibility and the flow of humanitarian aid." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor