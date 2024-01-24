Israeli agency slams UN for false allegations it is hampering Gaza aid efforts

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 24 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) issued a scathing refutation of false accusations made against Israel by UNRWA (the UN Relief Workers Agency that handles the Palestinian areas) that asserted Israel is hampering its efforts to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

"For weeks, we've been saying we're inspecting more aid than you can handle," COGAT said on Twitter/X in direct response to UNWRA's charges. "We adjusted long ago. Did you? The answer is no."

"Stop spreading accusations and start doing your job," added COGAT. "Hundreds of aid trucks are waiting for you at the border, including now. Collect and distribute them."

The post included pictures of the trucks ready to enter Gaza.

The comments came after UNWRA alleged on Twitter/X, "Intense fighting, access denials & restrictions + communications blackouts are hampering UNRWA's ability to safely & effectively deliver aid. As risk of famine grows, UN calls for a critical increase in humanitarian access." (ANI/TPS)

