Israeli Air Force hits core of Iranian regime control in Tehran

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck command centres and assets in Tehran tasked with holding the Iranian regime's grip on power, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday.

The targets included various branches of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Internal Security Forces, which were involved in defending homeland security, suppressing threats, and maintaining the regime's stability.

"These command centres have a significant military effect, and additionally, they impact the regime's ability to impose control. Striking these military targets harms the Iranian regime's military capabilities," the IDF said.

As part of the strike, the headquarters of the Basij, one of the IRGC's central armed bases of power, was targeted. Alongside its other functions, the Basij is also responsible for enforcing the Islamic law and reporting civilians who violate it to the regime authorities, Israel said.

Also hit was the command centre of the IRGC's Thar-Allah, designated to defend Tehran from security and internal threats.

The Alborz Corps, responsible for the security of several cities in the Tehran District, was struck, along with the Intelligence and General Security Police under the Internal Security Forces, the Israeli military said.

Additionally, the "Sayyed al-Shuhada" Corps was struck. Subordinate to the IRG, the "Sayyed al-Shuhada" Corps is responsible for homeland defence and the suppression of internal threats.

The IDF also struck the General Intelligence Directorate of the Internal Security forces, which is responsible for supervising the employees of the internal security wing and overseeing the supervision and control of information and media of the organisation.

The IDF also confirmed striking access roads to the Fordow nuclear facility, which was severely damaged by US strikes on Saturday night.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Air Force was hitting "regime targets and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran."

He added, "For every shot at the Israeli home front, the Iranian dictator will be punished and the attacks will continue with full force."

Katz confirmed a strike on Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, which is known for holding political dissidents, human rights activists, journalists and foreigners accused of espionage.

Iran's missile attacks have killed 24 people and injured over than 1,300. The Israel Tax Authority has received more than 25,000 damage claims related to buildings.

Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear sites on June 13, citing intelligence that Tehran had reached "a point of no return" in its pursuit of nuclear weapons. According to Israeli defence officials, Iran has developed the capacity to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs, with sufficient fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

Israeli intelligence also exposed a covert program to complete all components of a nuclear device. The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in what officials describe as a broader Iranian strategy combining nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare aimed at Israel's destruction. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor