Israeli Air Force launches extensive attack against Hamas, hits terror targets

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 10 : As the Israeli retaliation against the Hamas attack entered the fourth day, the Israeli Air Force has launched an extensive attack against terror targets of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The Air Force continues to attack terrorist targets of the Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip with great intensity", the IAF posted on X (formerly Twitter).

As per the Israeli Air Force, the fighter jets attacked a number of terrorist targets of the terrorist organization Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip. Among other things, the planes attacked a military compound and a weapons warehouse.

Also, a combat management room in Western Jabaliya was attacked which was used by the terrorist organization Hamas to direct terrorism against the State of Israel, it added.

At least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured after Hamas launched a barbaric 'surprise attack' on Israel on October 7.

In a war update shared by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on X, the IDF said that about 30 hostages have been held by Hamas in Gaza in the ongoing conflict.

It also stated that about 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza on Israel after which the Israeli defence forces struck 1290 Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli Air Force continues to extensively attack many targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

An IDF Spokesperson has confirmed that 123 soldiers have been killed in the fighting, and 50 families have been informed that a relative was kidnapped by Hamas.

As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops in the last 48 hours. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed about the mobilisation and said the IDF "has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly 300,000 reservists in 48 hours.

"This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, Times of Israel reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had finally regained control over the border with the Gaza Strip, 72 hours after Hamas terrorists blew through sections of the barrier and launched an invasion that saw over 1,000 Israelis slaughtered or kidnapped.

On Monday Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked several targets of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. The aircraft attacked a building used by Hamas in investigations and an operational infrastructure located inside a mosque. In addition, an underground tunnel shaft of the terrorist organization and military infrastructures used by the Hamas were also attacked.

