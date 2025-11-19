Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah terror weapons depots hidden in civilian areas

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that on Wednesday afternoon the Israel Air Force attacked a number of weapons depots belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization's rocket unit in southern Lebanon.

The depots that were attacked were located in the heart of a civilian population.

"This is another example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's cynical use of Lebanese citizens as human shields," said the IDF, adding that "the presence of the weapons depots constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

Prior to the attack, steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including the use of precision weapons, advance warnings, aerial observations, and additional intelligence. (ANI/TPS)

