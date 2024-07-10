Israeli Air Forces hits Hezbollah in Lebanon after 40 rockets fired at Golan

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported earlier Tuesday evening Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked a military structure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

The IDF said the attack came after 40 rocket launches were detected that crossed from the territory of Lebanon into the area of the central Golan Heights. (ANI/TPS)

