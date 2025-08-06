Israeli airstrike eliminates Hezbollah Commander tied to Syria-based attacks

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 6 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Air Force killed a Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley in an overnight airstrike, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Wednesday morning.

The IDF said Hossam Qasem Ghorab operated from Lebanese territory to direct terror cells in Syria planning rocket attacks on the Golan Heights. (ANI/TPS)

