Israeli airstrike kills five Syrian soldiers in border region: Syrian Defence Ministry

Damascus, Sep 27 An Israeli airstrike targeted a Syrian military position near the Lebanese border early Friday, killing five soldiers and wounding another, the Syrian Defence Ministry said.

The attack occurred around 1:35 am local time (2235 GMT Thursday) and originated from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, the ministry said in a statement.

The airstrike hit a site near Kfeyr Yabous, in the Damascus countryside close to the Syrian-Lebanese border, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel, which has launched hundreds of strikes on Syria in recent years, rarely comments on its military actions in the country.

The strike also came after Israeli media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed cutting Hezbollah supply routes between Syria and Lebanon.

--IANS

