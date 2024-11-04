Israeli airstrike kills terrorist who participated in October 7 massacre

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 4 (ANI/TPS): Israeli airstrikes eliminated a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who participated in the October 7 attacks and a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon and the Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday morning.

In Gaza, the Air Force killed Ahmed Al-Dalu, a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military intelligence unit who participated in the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Kfar Aza where at least 52 Israelis were massacred.

Soldiers continued operations in the Rafah area of southern Gaza. During the last day, troops identified a terrorist squad operating within a military structure where landmines intended for attacks on IDF troops were being stored. Soldiers directed an airstrike, killing the terrorists and destroying the weapons.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, an airstrike killed Abu Ali Rida, who commanded Hezbollah forces in the southern Lebanese area of Baraachit. The IDF said he was responsible for planning and executing rocket and anti-tank missile attacks against troops while overseeing the activities of the terror group's local operatives.

Israeli troops continued raids in southern Lebanon, killing terrorists, locating weapons and dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure. In one incident, soldiers struck a terrorist hiding inside a structure near the Israeli border. Numerous secondary explosions were seen, indicating the presence of weapons, the IDF said.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

