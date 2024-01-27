Israeli Airstrikes Overnight in Gaza Raise Death Toll Above 26,000

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, many innocent people have lost their lives. An Israeli airstrike on the Nusirat urban refugee camp in central Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people, including a 5-month-old baby. The death toll has now risen to over 26,000 since the start of the war, as reported by the health ministry run by Hamas. Israeli forces have entered the town of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, ordering the evacuation of three neighborhoods and the Khan Younis refugee camp.

The number of Palestinians who have died has reached 26,083, with 64,487 injured since the war began. The ministry did not differentiate between combatants and civilians in the death toll, but nearly two-thirds of the deceased were women and children, as stated by Gaza's health ministry. In the past 24 hours, 183 people have been killed and 377 injured, according to ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Kidra. Meanwhile, on October 7, Hamas militants attacked Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis.

The United Nations Supreme Court declined to order an immediate ceasefire in Gaza but urged Israel to make efforts to avoid loss of life and property. South Africa, the petitioner, sought to compel Israel to halt its military campaign. The Supreme Court has stated that it will not dismiss a case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and has also rejected Israel's appeal to dismiss the genocide charges.

"We will continue to take all necessary steps," stated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, emphasizing that Israel will defend itself. Netanyahu dismissed claims of genocide as unacceptable and declared, "We will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our country and its citizens." Additionally, Netanyahu pledged to persist in the conflict until the end of Hamas, with the Israeli military continuing its attacks on Gaza.