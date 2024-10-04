Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah leaders in Beirut

Beirut, Oct 4 Israeli warplanes launched strikes targeting an underground bunker in the Dahyia neighbourhood of Beirut, where senior Hezbollah leaders were reportedly gathered.

Among those believed to be present was Hashem Safieddine, a cousin and potential successor to the recently assassinated Hezbollah chief, Hassan Nasrallah.

The strikes on Thursday generated massive explosions that reverberated throughout the densely populated area, shaking buildings across the Lebanese capital.

According to three Israeli officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the military had intelligence indicating that a meeting of key Hezbollah leaders was taking place at the location, The New York Times reported.

These airstrikes are part of a broader military campaign by Israel, which has intensified operations on multiple fronts amid ongoing conflicts with both Hezbollah and Hamas.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces conducted an airstrike in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 Palestinians, a significant casualty count compared to previous assaults during the current conflict.

The Israeli military has warned residents in over 20 towns and cities in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately as signs of an intensified ground invasion into Lebanon emerge. In a related escalation, the Israeli military is deploying a fifth division of soldiers to the border area.

In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes continued, with local health officials reporting nearly 100 fatalities in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily toll in three months. Despite Hezbollah's efforts to retaliate, Israeli air defences successfully intercepted at least 200 rockets launched from Lebanon on Thursday, with no immediate reports of injuries.

Amidst these developments, Israeli leaders are contemplating military responses to Iran, following a missile attack on Israel that involved nearly 200 missiles on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed retribution against what he termed “Iran’s axis of evil.”

In an effort to de-escalate tensions in the region, US President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that he would not support Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, hinting at a careful approach to US involvement in the ongoing conflicts. Following Biden's remarks, oil prices surged as uncertainty in the region continued to mount.

