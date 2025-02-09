Israeli airstrikes target military facilities near Damascus

Damascus, Feb 9 Israel carried out airstrikes on military sites in the countryside of Syrian capital Damascus, targeting facilities in the Deir Ali area, local media reported.

The attack struck a location near the capital, while the Israeli military claimed its aircraft had bombed a weapons depot belonging to Hamas in the same area. No casualties were immediately confirmed, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Sham FM.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported that Israeli airstrikes hit storage facilities linked to the First Division and Brigade 166 in Al-Kiswah, southern Syria.

The strikes triggered powerful explosions, setting off fires at the targeted sites, though the number of casualties and the extent of damage remains unclear.

The attack is part of an ongoing pattern of Israeli airstrikes on military sites in Syria, often targeting weapons depots and positions associated with Iran-backed groups and Palestinian factions.

Israeli officials have repeatedly stated their commitment to preventing arms transfers to Hezbollah and other militant groups operating within Syrian territory.

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities on the attack.

Earlier in January Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the country's military forces will remain in Syria for an "unlimited time."

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will remain at the summit of Mount Hermon and in the buffer zone indefinitely," Katz said during a visit to military posts established by Israel at the Mount Hermon summit.

He claimed that the move is aimed "to ensure the security of Israel's citizens."

"I came here to ensure that the IDF is well-prepared in defence and offence for prolonged deployment at the Mount Hermon posts," he said.

