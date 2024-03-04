Israeli archaeologists find rare 1,900-year-old coin from Bar Kochba Revolt

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 4 (ANI/TPS): Archaeologists unearthed a rare coin dating back to the time of the Bar Kochba Revolt against Rome in the Judean Desert, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Monday.

The nearly 1,900-year-old coin was unearthed in the Metsoke Ha'Atakim Nature Reserve near the Dead Sea. It featured a date palm and was engraved with the name, "Eleazer the Priest" in ancient Hebrew script. On the reverse side of the coin was a cluster of grapes with the words, "Year One of the Redemption of Israel."

The coin was found with three other coins bearing the name "Simeon."

The Bar Kochba revolt, led by Simon Bar Kochbaalso known as the Second Jewish-Roman War, was a major rebellion by the Jews of Judea against the Roman Empire that took place between 132 and 136 CE. The revolt was led by Simon bar Kochba, a charismatic leader who was hailed as the messiah by his followers.

The revolt initially enjoyed significant success, with Jewish forces capturing numerous Roman outposts and fortresses across Judea. Bar Kokhba established an independent Jewish state with its capital in Jerusalem. The Romans laid siege to Jerusalem, eventually breaching its defenses and destroying much of the city. Bar Kochba's forces fought fiercely, but they were eventually overwhelmed. Bar Kochba was killed at the fortress of Beitar, the last stronghold of the Jewish rebels.

"There are a few possibilities regarding the identity of Eleazar the Priest, whose name appears on the coin," the Antiquities Authority said.

"One is Rabbi Eleazar Hamod'ai, a Tannaic Rabbi from the time of Rabbi Akiva, a pupil of Rabbi Yohanan ben Zakai. It seems that Rabbi Eleazar Hamod'ai played a significant religious role at the time of the Bar Kokhba Revolt, and he was living in the town of Beitar the location of the revolt headquarters. The Talmud accounts that he died in Beitar, probably during the Revolt," the Antiquities Authority explained.

The Judean Desert Cave Survey is being conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Heritage and the Archaeological Office for the Military Administration of Judea and Samaria. This ongoing survey aims to safeguard ancient artifacts from looters.

Among the finds discovered in the desert during the survey, were Roman iron swords, scroll fragments of the Twelve Minor Prophets, and the oldest complete basket ever found.

Eli Eskosido, director of the Antiquities Authority, invited the public to join archaeological teams excavating in the caves of Nahal Darga.

"The Judean Desert excavations do not cease to amaze us, and we hope that in this season we will also be able to report important finds," Eskosido said. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor