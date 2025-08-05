Israeli army fortifies five positions it occupies in Lebanon

Beirut, Aug 5 The Israeli army has begun fortifying five key military positions it continues to occupy along the southern Lebanon border, according to a Lebanese security source and eyewitnesses.

"Several Israeli military work crews, including bulldozers and excavators, are carrying out fortification and reinforcement operations at these five sites under the protection of Merkava tanks and with intensive drone surveillance," a Lebanese security source told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

The construction activities reportedly include raising earthen berms, installing concrete barriers, building shelters for military vehicles, setting up monitoring systems, and surrounding the areas with barbed wire.

Eyewitnesses from the border villages told Xinhua that the Israeli construction efforts are "clearly visible."

Last weekend, the Israeli army established a new observation point on Al-Hamamis Hill -- one of the five positions located in the eastern sector of the southern Lebanese border area, according to another Lebanese security source.

Military sources explained that the five positions held by Israeli army are located on dominant hills, "with a commanding view for both observation and firepower."

A ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, brokered by the United States and France, has been in effect since November 27, 2024, following more than a year of clashes triggered by the war in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, four members of the Lebanese group Hezbollah were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes targetting Hezbollah positions in eastern and southern Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes carried out 18 airstrikes Thursday afternoon on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa region and the deep south, according to the National News Agency.

Despite the agreement, which required a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon by the February 18 deadline, Israel continues to occupy five positions in the south. It has been carrying out airstrikes in the southern and eastern regions of the country, claiming they are aimed at eliminating Hezbollah "threats".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor