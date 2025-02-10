Israeli army kills four Palestinians in Gaza: Health authorities

Gaza, Feb 10 Israeli troops killed four Palestinians, including an elderly woman, in two separate incidents in the north and south of the Gaza Strip, the Gaza-based health authorities said.

"Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces while returning to their homes near the Kuwait Roundabout, east of Gaza City. Their bodies were transferred to the Baptist Hospital," the health authorities said in a press statement.

In a separate incident, the health authorities reported that an elderly woman from the Mahna family was shot dead by Israeli forces east of the town of Al-Qarara, near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The killings follow the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Netzarim Corridor -- a strip of land that bisected Gaza from north to south.

Meanwhile, the health authorities announced that the death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has risen to 48,189, with 111,640 others injured.

Gaza's health authorities reported eight deaths and two injuries in the past 24 hours, including seven bodies recovered from the rubble and one additional fatality.

They warned that more victims remain trapped beneath the debris in areas that are difficult to access due to ongoing shelling.

On Sunday, the health authorities urged Palestinian residents to donate blood, warning that supplies have been completely depleted after 15 months of war.

"Our blood bank is empty, and we need immediate donations to save lives," they said.

