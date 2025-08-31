Israeli Army Orders Demolition of Home of Gunman Behind Deadly Bus Attack
By ANI | Updated: August 31, 2025 14:45 IST2025-08-31T14:43:05+5:302025-08-31T14:45:15+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 31 (ANI/ TPS): The Israel Defence Forces ordered the demolition of the home of the Palestinian terrorist responsible for a deadly shooting attack in December 2024.
Thabet Mohammed Masalmeh, who lived in the Gush Etzion region south of Jerusalem, fired on a bus, killing 12-year-old Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simha and injuring three others near the community of Beitar Illit.
The home of another terrorist involved in that attack, Ezz al-Din Maluh, was demolished in June. (ANI/ TPS)
