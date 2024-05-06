Israeli army says Kerem Shalom crossing closed to aid convoys after rocket strikes from Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 6 : Israel has closed the major entry point for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza after a Palestinian armed group launched rockets at a military installation in southern Israel near the site, according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military, on Monday, announced that it has closed the Karem Abu Salem gate, also known as the Kerem Shalom crossing, to aid convoys.

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, claimed the attack targeted a group of Israeli forces near the border.

According to a video released later, the rockets targeted Israeli military "command headquarters and mobilisations" at the border, "leaving soldiers dead and wounded," according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli army says it spotted 10 rockets fired from Gaza's southern city of Rafah into the area.

It also stated that it located and targeted the source of the fire as well as additional Hamas military installations.

According to Israeli authorities, the rocket attack injured numerous people. According to the Eshkol Regional Council, the rockets landed in an open area near a military station.

"The world must act to release the hostages, and free the people of Gaza from Hamas's vicious rule," President Isaac Herzog said in a post on X.

The crossing was one of the primary routes for supplies into the besieged Gaza Strip.

In mid-December, Israeli authorities announced its reopening in response to rising US pressure and a severe humanitarian situation in Gaza.

