Israeli army says 'mounting signs' show Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike

Jerusalem, July 19 Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Friday that there are "mounting signs" that Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas' military wing, was killed in a strike in Gaza a week ago.

Hagari told a news conference that Deif was sitting next to Hamas' Khan Younis brigade commander Raffa Salameh during the strike. "Salameh was killed for sure," he said.

"Hamas is concealing the fate of Deif, but we will find out and reveal what happened to him," Hagari said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airstrikes on Saturday in Khan Younis killed at least 90 Palestinians, according to the Gaza-based health authorities.

--IANS

