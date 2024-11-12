Israeli army says officer killed in Gaza

Jerusalem, Nov 12 An Israeli military major was killed in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said in a statement.

Itamar Levin Fridman, a 34-year-old squad commander, "fell during combat," the army reported on Monday, adding he was struck and killed by an anti-tank missile during an Israeli raid on the northern Gaza city of Jabalia.

The Israeli army launched a major operation in early October, claiming there was a "Hamas resurgence" there, reports Xinhua news agency.

His death brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, to 783, according to official Israeli figures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor