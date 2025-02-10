Israeli army says struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon despite ceasefire

Jerusalem, Feb 10 The Israeli military said Sunday that it has launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in eastern and southern Lebanon.

An Israeli aircraft struck an underground tunnel used by Hezbollah for arms transfers in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa region, which extended from Syria into Lebanese territory and had previously been targeted by Israeli forces, an Israeli military spokesperson said.

The Israeli Air Force also struck sites in southern Lebanon that contained "munitions and rocket launchers that posed an imminent threat," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets carried out multiple airstrikes on Sunday evening targeting areas in the Nabatieh region of southern Lebanon, the rugged outskirts of Hermel near the Lebanese-Syrian border, and areas in the eastern Bekaa region, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

A ceasefire that took effect in November 2024 halted nearly 14 months of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel. Despite the truce, Israeli forces launched sporadic attacks in Lebanon, saying they were targeting Hezbollah positions that violated the ceasefire agreement.

The Lebanese government has repeatedly condemned the Israeli attacks. After Israel failed to meet the initial deadline to withdraw from southern Lebanon, the Lebanese authorities extended the deadline to February 18.

Earlier six people were killed and two others injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting the al-Shaara area near the town of Janta in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.

Israeli warplanes were conducting intensive mid-altitude flights over southern Lebanon, while the Israeli military carried out a detonation operation in the village of Adaisseh, located in the eastern sector of the border region in southern Lebanon.

As tensions rose, several municipalities in western and central southern Lebanon issued warnings to residents, journalists, and visitors about the presence of landmines left behind by Israeli forces, some of which had been turned into traps targeting civilians, according to the NNA.

