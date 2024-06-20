Israeli army says they killed a Hezbollah commander in south Lebanon

Beirut/Tel Aviv, June 20 (IANS/DPA) The Israeli army said on Thursday that they killed another pro-Iranian Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon.

It said that "terrorist Fadel Ibrahim" was eliminated by an Israeli aircraft in a precise strike in the area of Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon.

The army said: "Ibrahim was the commander of Hezbollah operations in the Jouaiyya area, as part of his role, Ibrahim was responsible for planning and carrying out terror attacks against Israel and commanding Hezbollah ground forces in the area of Jouaiyya."

Hezbollah confirmed his death and said that in response to the attack in Deir Kifa, the Shiite militia reportedly fired dozens of rockets at targets in northern Israel.

The Lebanese news agency NNA had previously reported that one person was killed in a drone strike on a car in the affected area.

There were also Israeli attacks on other places in southern Lebanon like Khiyam and Iqlim al-Tuffah region.

The Israeli military also said it had destroyed a rocket launcher on Lebanese soil.

There are concerns that the conflict between the Israeli military and the Hezbollah militia will continue to expand.

--IANS/DPA

