Israeli army withdraws from Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp after weeks of operation

Gaza, May 31 The Israeli army has withdrawn from the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip after nearly three weeks of military operation there, Palestine TV reported on Friday.

The civil defence agency in Gaza said that rescuers found a large number of bodies in the area from which the Israeli army has withdrawn, and the search and rescue work is still ongoing, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 36,224, according to a statement released by health authorities in the Palestinian enclave on Thursday.

The Israeli army has accused Hamas of "trying to rebuild its capabilities" in northern Gaza, vowing to take countermeasures in the region.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

