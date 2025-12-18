Israeli authorities arrest suspects planning ISIS training abroad

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 18 (ANI/TPS): Two residents of northern Israel were arrested for suspected involvement in the Islamic State terror group, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police announced on Wednesday.

Arrested in recent weeks were 20-year-old Kinan Azaiza of the Nazareth-area town of Daburiyya and a second resident of Akko.

According to the authorities, both suspects were believed to have been in contact with foreign ISIS operatives and were preparing to travel illegally abroad for terrorist training. Authorities said the individuals had taken steps to carry out security-related activities on behalf of the organisation.

During questioning, investigators determined that Azaiza had sworn allegiance to ISIS, expressed willingness to conduct security operations, and had considered targeting Israeli soldiers. He also reportedly communicated with foreign ISIS elements, learned to manufacture explosives, and planned to travel overseas for further training.

Officials noted that the arrests come amid an increased threat from ISIS supporters in Israel and a rise in involvement by Israeli Arabs in terrorism, particularly in the context of the ongoing war.

Following the investigation, the Northern District Attorney's Office will submit an indictment against Azaiza to the Nazareth District Court. (ANI/TPS)

