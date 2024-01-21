Israeli Bar Mitzvah boy forgoes party, treats 200 soldiers to dinner

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): Amichai Jackson, a bar mitzvah boy from the Gush Etzion community of Elazar, decided that in lieu of a party to mark the milestone event his parents should use the money to treat Israeli soldiers to dinner.

Amichai was slated to celebrate his bar mitzvah a month after the breakout of Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza. He was called to the Torah but decided to push off his party to quieter times.

A bar mitzvah celebrates the coming of age for Jewish men at the age of 13. A woman celebrates her bat mitzvah at 12.

"After deliberating, Amichai decided to do something meaningful for the soldiers. Instead of having a party with family members and friends, the caterers prepared a huge meal including a hamburger bar with all the trimmings for 200 very happy soldiers," said his mother Ilana.

Said Amichai, "I felt that it wasn't appropriate to have a party now. When I saw the soldiers eating and enjoying themselves, that was 1,000 times more meaningful."

He added, "Although I wasn't with them when they ate, I felt that they were celebrating with me."

Gush Etzion Mayor and Yesha Council Chairman Shlomo Ne'eman said, "Dear Amichai, we were very moved by your decision to give the soldiers a sumptuous and festive meal instead of having your bar mitzvah party. The education you received from your parents exemplifies what it means to be Israeli. It is also a reflection of the patriotism of the next generation of youth growing up here in Gush Etzion." (ANI/TPS)

