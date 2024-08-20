Israeli Bedouin soldier killed in Hezbollah drone barrage

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 20 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli Bedouin soldier was killed in a Hezbollah barrage, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria, 45, from the Bedouin town of Ibtin, was killed in Monday morning's drone attack, the IDF said.

The attack, which occurred in the western Galilee, left another soldier with serious injuries.

Nearly 80,000 Israelis were forced to evacuate their homes near the Lebanon border when Hezbollah began launching rockets and drones in October. Hezbollah leaders have said they will continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes. The attacks have killed 26 civilians and 19 soldiers on the Israeli side.

Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War. (ANI/TPS)

