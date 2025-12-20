Israeli civilian rescued in Jericho following fears of abduction

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 20 (ANI/TPS): According to the IDF spokesperson, a report was received today regarding a possible kidnapping of an Israeli civilian in Jericho."Upon receiving the report, IDF forces moved quickly to the scene and began conducting searches in the area.

Civil Administration forces worked to establish contact with the civilian, and after contact was established, they located and protected her until she was handed over to security forces.

We emphasise that entry of Israeli civilians into Area A territories is dangerous and prohibited by law," the statement said. The civilian is in good health. (ANI/TPS)

