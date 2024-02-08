Israeli commandos take fight to densest parts of Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 8 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) are continuing the offensive on Hamas terror bases in Gaza. Fighters from its Maglan commando unit are fighting in the densest areas in Khan Yunis and are increasing their attacks in western Khan Yunis.

The commando formation carried out hundreds of attacks during which they assaulted the homes of terrorist operatives, observation posts and many terrorists.

Maglan fighters also identified and followed a terrorist squad that fired an RPG rocket at Israeli forces and directed an aircraft at it which eliminated the squad.

During the fighting, fighters and snipers of the Egoz special forces unit eliminated terrorists in face-to-face battles. The fighters raided terrorist infrastructures and located many weapons, mortars, combat equipment, means for underground warfare, long-range missiles, RPG rockets and a Russian made "Fagot" type missile. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor