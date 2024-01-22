Israeli Consul General to Mumbai visits Shree Ram Mandir in Mumbai's Wadala; looks forward to visiting Ayodhya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : Israeli Consul General to Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani on Monday visited the Shree Ram Mandir in Wadala, Mumbai, said he looks forward to visiting Ayodhya soon.

"Looking forward to visit Ayodhya very soon. For today I visited historic Shree Ram Mandir in Wadala, Mumbai," the Israeli Consul General wrote on 'X'.

Earlier in the Day Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon posted a picture of himself with a model of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Mandir saying "Hearty greetings to the people of India on this auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha . This is a historic moment for devotees across the world. I look forward to seeing Ram Mandir in Ayodhya soon; Surely it will be more grand and beautiful than this model I have."

Meawhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.

The Prime Minister reached Ayodhya earlier in the day to take part in the auspicious ceremony.

"The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram," PM Modi said in a tweet.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also attended the ceremony being held at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

