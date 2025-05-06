Israeli Defence Forces strike across Lebanon, Syria targeting Hezbollah, Houthi facilities

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 6 : Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) shared the details of its strikes on terror infrastructure sites within a Hezbollah strategic weapons production and storage facility.

In a post on X social media platform on Monday the IDF posted, "The IDF struck terror infrastructure sites within a Hezbollah strategic weapons production and storage facility in the Beqaa area in Lebanon, a short while ago."

IDF noted that it had identified Hezbollah's attempts to re-establish presence and operations within the facility, and additionally struck infrastructure sites in the area of Srifa.

IDF called these activities along with the presence of weapons in these areas to constitute "a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon".

IDF asserted that it would continue to operate to "remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to reestablish its terror capabilities".

https://x.com/IDF/status/1919486486828753171

In another post on X, the IDF shared that Israeli Air Force Fighter jets struck Houthi terror targets, along Yemen's coastline.

"The strike was conducted in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthis against Israel, during which surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs were launched toward Israeli civilians. The terrorist infrastructure sites struck in the Hudaydah Port serve as a central supply source for the Houthis, and is used for the transfer of Iranian weapons. The "Bajil" Concrete Plant, east of the city of al-Hudaydah, was also struck, which functions as a significant economic resource and is used for the construction of underground tunnels and terrorist infrastructure for the Houthis", IDF wrote on X.

It further informed that the strike on the terrorist infrastructure sites was conducted precisely, with measures taken to mitigate harm to vessels docked at the port. "The Houthi terrorist regime has been operating under Iranian direction and funding, in order to target Israel and its allies, undermine regional stability and disrupt global freedom of navigation. The IDF is determined to continue operating, at any distance, against all threats posed to the State of Israel", the post concluded.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1919455623348908199

According to Al Jazeera, Israel launched attacks on Yemen, Lebanon and Syria, as well as Gaza, where air strikes killed at least 54 people on Monday.

