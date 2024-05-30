Israeli Defence Minister Gallant lists Hezbollah terror commanders killed by Israeli forces

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant, when speaking about how many Hezbollah terrorist commanders more than 300 of their terrorists in total were eliminated by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said, "[Hezbollah leader] Nasrallah is dragging Lebanon into a very, very difficult reality - one in which the residents of Lebanon will pay the price [suffer as a result of Hezbollah's actions]."

The comment came when Gallant held an operational situation assessment and visited several command and control centers in the IDF's Northern Command on Wednesday.

Upon completing the visit, Minister Gallant referred to Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah's recent speech in which he claims that "Israel's Minister of Defense is inflating the numbers." Minister Gallant presented a series of images of Hezbollah brigade commanders and emphasized that the IDF has eliminated over 300 terrorists and commanders in the terrorist organization.

"Nasrallah is dragging Lebanon into a very, very difficult reality - one in which the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah forces will pay the price [suffer the consequences of Hezbollah's actions]," he added. "This is the same Nasrallah who told you two weeks ago that there were no casualties among Hezbollah terrorists."

"My question to him - aren't they your people?"

Gallant then listed a number of the Hezbollah commanders eliminated by the IDF, while pointing at picture of them. These included Commander of the Bint Jbeil Brigade, and the senior officers - Abu Madi who handled missiles his whole life, Sid Mechi, one of the most senior Hezbollah operatives, Jawad Twil, Commander of the Radwan forces.

"Aren't they all Hezbollah members?" he asked. (ANI/TPS)

