Israeli Defence Ministry gets Acting Director-General

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 6 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz appointed Itamar Graf acting Director-General of the Defense Ministry on Thursday.

Graf replaces Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, who was nominated to become the military's next Chief of Staff. Zamir is due to become Chief of Staff on March 6.

Graf is currently the ministry's deputy director and head of its planning division.

Katz said he intends to appoint a permanent director-general. (ANI/TPS)

