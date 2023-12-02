Israeli diplomat meets Karnataka Deputy CM Sivakumar

Sadashivnagar (Karnataka) [India], December 2 : Consul General of Israel to South India, Tammy Ben Haim, met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Sivakumar at his Sadashivnagar residence on Saturday.

The two held discussions and were seen clicking photographs.

Notably, Israel has resumed its military operations, citing a breach of the seven-day truce by Hamas, which allegedly fired rockets toward Israeli territory. The Israel Defence Forces expanded their activities into the southern part of the enclave, leading to calls from global leaders to safeguard civilians, CNN reported.

According to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, dozens of Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Friday. Israel contends that Hamas is using civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals and children's playgrounds, for military purposes, making them legitimate targets.

Negotiators are currently working to revive the truce, with Hamas stating it has released all women and children, a claim disputed by Israel.

A few weeks ago, Tammy Ben-Haim met former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and stressed developing the ties between Israel and Karnataka.

Heim, who arrived at Kumaraswamy's Bidadi farm on November 9, said that Tel Aviv is keen to work with Karnataka in many other fields, including agriculture, science, technology, innovation, technology exchange and cultural relations.

Haim said that progress has been made in developing Karnataka-Israel relations and sought his cooperation. The Israeli diplomat said that she intends to stabilise Israel-Karnataka relations in the long term and take these relations to greater heights.

The Israeli consulate broke down while speaking about the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attacks, when many children, elders and women from different countries were brutally killed. Haim also thanked India for standing by Israel in such a difficult time. She also expressed concern about some "unseen forces" providing financial and weapons support to Hamas.

