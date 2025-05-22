Israeli embassy staff killed in suspected antisemitic attack in Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. (U.S.), May 22 : Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy were fatally shot near the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., in what officials are investigating as an anti-Semitic attack.

The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. local time outside the Capital Jewish Museum, near an FBI office building on F Street. According to law enforcement sources, the two embassy staff were shot as they exited an event at the museum.

An embassy spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the Israeli ambassador was not present at the scene when the shooting occurred.

Meanwhile, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem confirmed the attack on social media, describing the killings as "senseless" and stating, "We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice."

Shortly after, the White House strongly condemned the violence. U.S. President Donald J. Trump said, "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on anti-Semitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA." He extended his condolences to the victims' families, adding, "So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"

Senator Marco Rubio echoed this strong condemnation, describing the attack as "a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence" and vowing, "Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice." Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for accountability and justice.

Israeli politician Gideon Sa'ar expressing his shock on social media stated, "Horrified by this morning's terrorist attack, in which two of our Embassy staff in Washington D.C. were murdered," highlighting the ongoing risks faced by Israeli representatives worldwide. He affirmed close coordination with American authorities and declared, "Israel will not surrender to terror," underscoring a unified stance against such acts of violence.

Authorities continue their investigation into the shooting, working to uncover all details and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor