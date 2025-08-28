Israeli envoy Reuven Azar highlights use of modern technologies for wastewater management, says "being shared in India as well"

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Thursday highlighted Tel Aviv's use of modern technologies for wastewater management and said that these technologies are also being shared with India.

Speaking with ANI, Reuven Azar stated that more than 95 per cent of the wastewater in Israel is being treated through various technologies.

"To supply the necessary levels of water, we've been addressing water efficiency through irrigation systems and management techniques that prevent water from leaking. Additionally, we've been investing in wastewater treatment. More than 95 % of the wastewater in Israel is being cleaned, and we use it for agriculture. 70 % of our crops are being irrigated with clean recycled wastewater," Reuven Azar toldas he was attending South Asia Water Expo in Delhi.

Reuven Azar said that with a combination of irrigation, purification, desalination and management of networks, Israel has been able to fulfil its needs and also help its neighbours.

"We are focusing on desalination in order to supply more water to our urban consumption because there's a huge increase in the population in Israel. With such a combination of irrigation and management of networks, purification and desalination, we've been able to supply water not only for ourselves but also for our neighbours. And these technologies are being shared here in India as well," he said.

Speaking on the 50 percent Tariff put in place for Indian imports by the US, the envoy said that he hoped this was a temprary issue that could be solved.

"I hope this is a temporary issue that will be solved because I think the countries have a common interest to continue cooperating," he said.

"I don't think it has any effect (on India-Israel relationship). I know that when it comes to the trade between India and Israel, it's not going to be undermined," he added.

In 2023, Israel partnered with India through the Indian Institute of Technology Madras(IIT Madras) to establish an 'India-Israel Centre of Water Technology' (CoWT) in Water Resources Management and Water Technologies at IIT Madras.

The letter of Intent was signed at New Delhi on 9thMay 2023 by Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Naor Gilon, then Ambassador of Israel to India, in presence of S. Jaishankar and Mr. Eli Cohen then Foreign Minister of Israel, according to a release.

