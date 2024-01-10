Israeli evacuees to Cabinet: 'Meet our conditions or we won't return home'

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 10 (ANI/TPS): As Israeli government leaders lay the groundwork for eventually allowing a quarter-million evacuees to return to their homes near the Gaza and Lebanese borders, leaders of evacuated Gaza-area communities threatened not to return unless key security and welfare demands are met.

The Sdot Negev Regional Council, which represents the mostly agricultural communities, demands an explicit commitment from the Prime Minister and Defense Minister that the Hamas threat will be eliminated. The council's letter also seeks wider provisions for mental health care. (ANI/TPS)

