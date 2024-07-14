Israeli findings on a hidden brain hub open path for new ADHD treatment

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli researchers identified a specific brain region's crucial function in controlling alertness levels in a study shedding light on the role of an enigmatic irregular sheet of neurons.

The findings open a new door to potential new treatments for disorders characterized by impaired impulse control, such as ADHD, drug addiction, and schizophrenia.

This small, thin part of the brain is called the claustrum, and despite its size, it serves as an unlikely central hub, connecting many other parts of the brain.

This extensive connectivity has led to speculation about its role in integrating sensory and motor information. However, the claustrum's location deep inside the brain's white matter has made it challenging for researchers to understand its function.

Some theories suggest that the claustrum plays a role in coordinating different regions of the brain to create a cohesive perceptual experience, potentially acting as a conductor of consciousness. Others propose the claustrum is involved in processes such as attention, consciousness, and sensory integration.

However, a study by researchers from Hebrew University suggests the claustrum plays a role in regulating engagement and responsiveness from deep sleep to vigilant states.

The team, led by Professor Ami Citri and Dr. Gal Atlan, in collaboration with Prof. Yuval Nir of Tel Aviv University, explored how claustrum neurons influence sensory responsiveness and impulse control.

By recording neuron activity in the claustrum of mice during attention-demanding tasks, they found that increased activity in these neurons reduced sensory responsiveness and impulsivity. This same neuronal activity during sleep was linked to supporting uninterrupted sleep.

Their findings were recently published in the peer-reviewed Nature Communications journal.

"Our study provides compelling evidence that claustrum neurons act as gatekeepers of engagement, regulating how likely perception is to drive action," said Citri.

The findings suggest that the claustrum's activity level directly impacts our responsiveness to sensory stimuli and our overall alertness. When the researchers enhanced claustrum neuron activity, they observed a significant reduction in impulsive errors and a decreased likelihood of waking in response to sensory stimulation.

Conversely, lower activity in these neurons correlated with hyper-engagement and increased impulsive errors. These results underscore the claustrum's critical regulatory function across different arousal states.

"This study enhances our understanding of the claustrum's function in brain processes and opens potential pathways for addressing issues related to attention disorders and sleep disturbances," Citri explained.

"It provides valuable insight into how specific neural pathways influence behavioral states, advancing our knowledge of the complex interactions between sleep and alertness, and could lead to targeted therapeutic interventions."

The study adds a new dimension to science's understanding of the brain's attention mechanisms. The claustrum's ability to regulate engagement and sensory responsiveness could open new pathways for treating disorders related to attention and impulse control, particularly Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Obsessive-compulsive disorder, schizophrenia and drug addiction, the researchers said. (ANI/TPS)

