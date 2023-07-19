Israeli FM Cohen talks Iranian threat during Paris visit

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 19 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met in Paris Wednesday with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna. He also met with representatives of French Jewish communities.

“France is our strategic ally,” he said, “which can play a central role in expanding the Abraham Accords, in the fight against the Iranian nuclear weapon, and in contributing to stability and prosperity in the Middle East.”

Cohen also had a few words about Israel’s decision to send aid to Greece to help that country deal with ongoing forest fires.

“Greece is a close friend of Israel, and we are mobilized to help her in her time of need,” he said.

“Together with the Ministry of National Security, Israel Fire and Rescue, the Israel Police and the Air Force, we are sending firefighting planes and professional teams to help deal with the fires in Greece. The relationship between Israel and Greece is measured even in difficult moments like this and Israel will not stand aside,” added Cohen. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor