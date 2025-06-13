Israeli FM holds 'marathon of calls' after military operation against Iran

Jerusalem, June 13 Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar continues to hold a "marathon of calls" with his counterparts around the world after the launch of 'Operation Rising Lion' by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) against Iran to remove the "Iranian threat of annihilation", the country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

One of the first conversations Sa'ar held early Friday morning was with German Foreign Minister Wadephul. Sa'ar informed his German counterpart of the unanimous Cabinet decision and the subsequent IDF action.

"We made this decision at the last possible minute, after all other avenues had been exhausted. The whole world saw and understood that the Iranians were not ready to stop and we had to stop them. The latest IAEA report illustrated the serious Iranian violations. We know that challenging days lie ahead, but we have no other choice," Sa'ar told the German Foreign Minister.

Later, Sa'ar held a phone call with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"Foreign Minister Sa'ar informed his Italian counterpart about the Cabinet's decision to act to stop Iran's plan to eliminate Israel and about the IDF's operation in Iran. The two also discussed the Gaza issue. Minister Sa'ar said during the conversation that Israel is also interested in reaching a hostage deal - something Hamas has so far rejected," read a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry after the call.

Also, under the direction of Sa'ar, the Foreign Ministry has begun to operate in an emergency format and has opened an emergency situation room to operate all of Israel's missions around the world.

"Israel's missions will operate diplomatically and through the media in all arenas to enable diplomatic legitimacy for the military operation," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Israel's President Isaac Herzog said on Friday that the country has the "inherent right" and the "solemn duty" to defend itself and will always do so with determination and clarity.

"Last night, Israel launched a targetted operation to neutralize an immediate and existential threat to our people. The international community has seen how over the last decades, the Iranian regime — at the helm of a global terror empire — has continued to radicalize and destabilize the region with its proxies, while working relentlessly to advance its military nuclear capabilities, and expand its ballistic missile arsenal," said the Israeli President.

He stated that Iran's leaders have made no secret of their openly repeated intention to annihilate Israel and for years, the regime has prepared to turn that vision into reality.

"Israel has the inherent right and the solemn duty to defend itself — and will always do so with determination and clarity. We sincerely hope that this will change the trajectory of our region towards a more peaceful and prosperous future," Herzog remarked.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel has launched Operation Rising Lion against Iran, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel's very survival.

He asserted that the operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.

“In recent months, Iran has taken steps that it has never taken before, steps to weaponise this enriched uranium. If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year. It could be within a few months, less than a year. This is a clear and present danger to Israel's very survival,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor