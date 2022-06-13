Israeli FM urges Israelis in Turkey to leave citing Iranian threat

Jerusalem [Israel], June 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday called on Israelis in Turkey to leave the country as soon as possible and others to cancel planned visits, citing fears of Iranian attacks against Israelis."We call on Israelis not to fly to Istanbul. Unless you have a critical need -- do not fly to Turkey," Lapid said at the start of a meeting of his Yesh Atid party. "If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible.""This is a real and immediate danger," the minister said, adding the warning follows "a situation assessment" that found out attempts from "Iranian forces" to kidnap or kill Israeli nationals in Turkey.Lapid thanked the Turkish government for "the effort they are making to protect the lives of Israeli citizens." "Tourism to Turkey is important to both countries, but they too understand that there are risks that must not be taken," he said.He also sent a warning message to Iran, saying "whoever harms Israelis will not be left unharmed. Israel's long arm will get them no matter where they are."Lapid's warning comes a day after Israeli officials said Turkish authorities had thwarted an "Iranian plot" to attack Israelis in Turkey last month.Iran did not immediately comment on the Israeli allegations. In late May, Israel's National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau warned that Iran might plan to attack Israeli tourists in Turkey and warned the Israelis against travelling to the country.Iran has accused Israel of killing on May 22 Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, an Islamic Revolution Guards Corps colonel, and has vowed to avenge his death. Khodaei was shot and killed by two motorcyclists in the east of Tehran, Iran's capital. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

