Israeli forces arrest 250 terrorists holed up in Khan Yunis residential towers

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis apprehended 250 Palestinian terrorists in Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

Members of the IDF's Commando Brigade working with the elite Shayetet 13 unit raided terror infrastructure in the city's Hamad Towers district.

The soldiers apprehended many terrorists who surrendered, including a Hamas sniper cell commander and two Hamas squad commanders.

In addition, the soldiers seized large amounts of weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, vests, RPGs, explosives, ammunition, explosive kits, and closed-circuit diving systems intended for military and terrorist use.

Other terrorists affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad were also arrested.

In recent days, Israeli forces evacuating residents from the towers nabbed dozens of terrorists trying to flee among the civilians.

Some of the terrorists apprehended participated in the October 7 massacre, and some are terrorists from Hamas's elite Nukhba force. The IDF said many are already being interrogated.

The Hamad Towers is a residential area of 40 towers built with Qatari funding following the Gaza War of 2012 and inaugurated in 2016.

Khan Yunis is Gaza's second-largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

