Israeli forces arrest terrorists in Samaria, seize weapons

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 15 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested the head of a terrorist organization and another senior operative in the Palestinian village of Tubas, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Thursday. Six six M-16 rifles, a pistol, grenades, pipe bombs, gas cylinders, and other combat gear were found in their hideout.

According to the Shin Bet, the two suspects were involved in past attacks and were planning more.

Of the 6,000 wanted Palestinians arrested in Judea and Samaria since October 7, 2023, more than 40 per cent are affiliated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

