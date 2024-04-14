Israeli forces build tank bridges over Wadi Gaza riverbed

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers built a pair of tank bridges over the Wadi Gaza to enable forces to attack Hamas targets south of the stream, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

The bridges have been used by soldiers from Israel's 401st Armored Brigade.

Wadi Gaza is a seasonal stream that divides northern and southern Gaza. Its major tributary is Nahal Besor, another seasonal stream which originates in the western Negev.

The IDF added that other soldiers operating near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza discovered and destroyed several rocket launchers which were primed to fire at Israel. Several Hamas gunmen were killed near the camp.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

