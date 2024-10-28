Israeli Forces Capture Dozens of Hamas Terrorists Barricaded in Gaza Hospital

Jerusalem [Israel], October 28 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers completed a raid on a hospital in northern Gaza with the Israel Defense Forces saying on Monday that Hamas used the medical center as a command center. The move comes amid Hamas's efforts to regroup in northern Gaza.

Inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya, troops uncovered weapons, large amounts of terror funds, and Hamas documents. Israel also released footage of a suspected Hamas operative confirming to interrogators that ambulances were used to transport terrorists.

"Hamas military operatives are present, they are in the courtyards, at the gates of the buildings, in the offices in the offices of the Kamal Adwan Hospital," said the suspect, who also worked as an ambulance driver at the medical center. "They operate ambulances to transport their wounded military operatives and transport them for their missions. And this is instead of using the ambulances for the benefit of civilians."

Asked if he had anything to add, the operative said Hamas operatives "are stationed in the hospitals, stationed in the schools."

Before the raid, the army allowed civilians to leave the hospital while dozens of terrorists remained barricaded inside. Around 40 Hamas operatives who tried to escape among the civilians were caught. All were interrogated by field investigators and transferred to Israel for further questioning.

During the raid, the IDF continued to supply the Kamal Adwan Hospital with electricity and oxygen for the remaining patients.

The army also released photos of the weapons found in the hospital, including rocket-propelled grenades, rifles, and handguns.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor