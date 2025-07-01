Israeli Forces capture terror cell plotting attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI/TPS): Over the past 24 hours, units of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operating in the areas north of Jerusalem thwarted a terrorist cell that intended to carry out an attack and located an explosives laboratory in Ramallah. The members of the terror cell were arrested.

In addition, IDF forces carried out enforcement operations to take down a compound and several construction sites that were illegally erected in the village of Silwad, located north-east of Ramallah. (ANI/TPS)

