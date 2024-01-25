Israeli forces continue advances in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): As the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) press forward against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza, its 98th Paratrooper Division raided military sites and eliminated dozens of terrorists in the Khan Yunis region.

The forces of the brigade operated in the Al-Amal neighbourhood there over the past day.

In another activity in the area, fighters of the IDF's Maglan commando unit raided a number of terrorist targets, including a military headquarters where many weapons were located, and terrorists were eliminated in close-range fire.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, the fighters of the 5th Infantry Brigade eliminated a number of terrorists and located weapons in the area. (ANI/TPS)

