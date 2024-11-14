Israeli forces continue fight in southern Lebanon, Gaza

Jerusalem [Israel], November 14 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) forces continue to operate in southern Lebanon and Gaza.

During the last day, the Air Force attacked more than 100 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The IDF said fighters of its 226th Paratroopers Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the 146th Reserve Division, began to operate in southern Lebanon against the terrorist organization Hezbollah

Forces of the Kfir Infantry Brigade's combat team eliminated in the last day a terrorist squad that launched anti-tank missiles and fired at the troops.

In addition, the fighters of the Nahal Infantry Brigade's combat team, under the command of the Hamas Gaza Division (143), directed an aircraft that attacked in Rafah (southern Gaza) a munitions warehouse and eliminated a terrorist while he was transferring ammunition to the warehouse.

The targets attacked included weapons warehouses, launchers aimed at the rear of the State of Israel, terror headquarters, terrorist squads and other military infrastructures. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor