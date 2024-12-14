Israeli forces continue the fight in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 14 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that its 162nd "Steel" Division continues to operate in the area of Jabalia and Beit Lahia in Gaza. During an activity of the Kfir Infantry Brigade Combat Team in the Beit Lahia area, the forces located and destroyed rocket launchers that had been planted and aimed at Israeli towns near Gaza that contained dozens of launch nests. In addition, the forces located many weapons.

Meanwhile, the fighters of the Nahal Infantry Brigade continue to fight in the Rafah area under the command of the IDF's Gaza Division. In the last day, the forces located shafts, eliminated terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructures.

As part of the attacks, the forces identified a squad of armed terrorists moving towards them and an Israel Air Force aircraft attacked the squad and eliminated it. (ANI/TPS)

