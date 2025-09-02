Israeli forces dismantle underground terror facilities in Gaza Operations

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 2 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces continued operations across the Gaza Strip on Monday, targeting terrorist organisations and their infrastructure, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday.

In northern Gaza, artillery struck observation posts and a site used to fire an anti-tank missile, with no Israeli injuries reported. Troops also dismantled cameras and underground explosive sites near Jabaliya. In the south, additional terrorists and underground facilities were neutralised. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor