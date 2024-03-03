Israeli forces eliminate 30 Hamas terrorists in Central Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 3 (ANI/TPS): Israeli ground forces carried out an extensive series of attacks on Hamas targets in western Khan Yunis overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.

During the strikes, soldiers eliminated Hamas terrorists operating from civilian facilities in urban areas.

The attacks began with a series of air and artillery strikes on approximately 50 targets in six minutes. Among the targets hit were underground terror infrastructure, military structures, anti-tank missile launch posts, rigged structures, and operational meeting points that posed a threat to Israeli troops in the area.

Additionally, over the past day, IDF troops eliminated over 30 terrorists and located weapons in central Gaza. During one of the operational activities in the area, ground forces identified a Hamas squad loading suspected weapons, who approached the troops in the area. In response, the squad was eliminated in an airstrike.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

