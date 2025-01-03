Israeli Forces Find Weapons in School, Eliminate Gaza Terrorists

Jerusalem [Israel], January 3 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported on how this week its Givati Infantry Brigade found Kalashnikov rifles and ammunition during an operation on Jablia, Gaza. The armaments were uncovered during a search of a facility that was used as a school.

The Givati Brigade Combat Team under the command of the IDF's 162nd "Steel" Division works in the Jabalia area to locate weapons, eliminate terrorists and destroy terrorist infrastructure.

During another scan carried out by the forces in the area, an RPG was found in a building near the school inside a children's bed.

In drone scans of the area where the forces are operating, terrorists were observed planting explosives a few meters from them. The explosives were destroyed and the terrorists were eliminated. (ANI/TPS)

